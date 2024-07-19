MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDWD. Maxim Group boosted their price target on MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded MediWound to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

MediWound Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. Research analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 241.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

