Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $64.06. 1,503,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

