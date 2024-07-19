Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Martin Midstream Partners

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.