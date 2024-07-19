Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 7th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 47.1% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $184.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MMLP

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.