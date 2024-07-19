Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.
Marten Transport Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.91 on Friday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.
Marten Transport Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
