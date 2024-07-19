Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.11 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Marten Transport Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.91 on Friday. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $81,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

