Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 528,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,680,929 shares.The stock last traded at $220.64 and had previously closed at $217.42.

The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

