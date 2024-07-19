Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC stock opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

