Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $164.40 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

