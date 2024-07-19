ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Lowered to $75.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAN. UBS Group cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

MAN stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. 101,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

