ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN remained flat at $73.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 317.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

