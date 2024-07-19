ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.
ManpowerGroup Stock Performance
NYSE:MAN remained flat at $73.34 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,203. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $86.03.
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 317.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ManpowerGroup
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Home Building Stock Hits 52-Week High With More Upside
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why These 4 AI Stocks Are Must-Watch for 2024 Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Pharma Leader Beats on Earnings, But Shares Fall
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.