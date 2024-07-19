Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

