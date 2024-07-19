Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Haywood Securities cut Lundin Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.54.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.09 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.72.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.