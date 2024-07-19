Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $50,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

AVY traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $219.99. 364,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,472. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

