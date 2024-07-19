Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $4.83 Million Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Knife River as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,004,000 after acquiring an additional 503,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after acquiring an additional 373,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 450,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,548,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KNF stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,361. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($516.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

