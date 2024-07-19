Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 9,415 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in PowerSchool by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.0 %

PWSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 1,456,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Raymond James cut shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 253,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PowerSchool news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $137,047.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 253,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $395,806.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,855,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,944,269.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,195,695 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

