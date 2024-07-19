Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $491.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,841. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $496.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $1,111,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,169,923. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

