Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 32,207 BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,207 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the third quarter valued at about $11,025,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 70.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 12.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,828,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

BlueLinx Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BXC traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 97,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,941. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $132.67. The firm has a market cap of $983.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $726.24 million for the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

