Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Shares in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 84,842 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,721,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 586,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.