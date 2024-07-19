Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 19,662 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $56,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 172,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.03. The stock had a trading volume of 148,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.72. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

