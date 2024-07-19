Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 177,224 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 895,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,224 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $38,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,420 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after purchasing an additional 766,666 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,339,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 494,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of XENE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.73. 297,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,718. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

