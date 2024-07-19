Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $53.68 Million Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 697,629 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,676,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 700,748 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $75.14. 287,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

