Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,478 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $30,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TPG stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The stock had a trading volume of 728,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,116. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -338.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52. TPG Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,171.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

