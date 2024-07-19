Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LII traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.33. The company had a trading volume of 344,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,823. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $328.94 and a one year high of $583.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $522.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.36.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $520.15.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

