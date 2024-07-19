Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,385 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 680,115 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 571,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 7.7 %

HMY stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.36. 5,946,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,172,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

