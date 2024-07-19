Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after buying an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,647,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $468.20. The company had a trading volume of 750,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.43 and a 200-day moving average of $520.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

