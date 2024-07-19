Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,619 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $34,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $69,067,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $68,252,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $63,771,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,502,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $13,126,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
MSA Safety Stock Down 0.2 %
MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MSA Safety Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MSA Safety
MSA Safety Profile
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.
