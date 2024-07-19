Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 654,713 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 575,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

