Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 78,153 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.67% of Littelfuse worth $40,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Littelfuse by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in Littelfuse by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,662,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.8 %

Littelfuse stock traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,132. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.