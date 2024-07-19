Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 86,554 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,554 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $69,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 130,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,114,000 after purchasing an additional 47,949 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.41. 154,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,955. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $104.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

