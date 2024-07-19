Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 187,280 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.23% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $45,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRNX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 475,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,828. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $1,401,145.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,408 shares of company stock valued at $12,590,035. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

