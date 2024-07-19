Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading 0.9% Higher

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $474.31 and last traded at $473.03. Approximately 164,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,053,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.38 and a 200-day moving average of $452.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 73,774 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

