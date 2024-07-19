Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.38

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$168.38 and last traded at C$168.02, with a volume of 64027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on L. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$148.57. The firm has a market cap of C$51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.00, for a total value of C$2,329,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. Insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

