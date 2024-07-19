loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading Up 6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 192,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 447,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

loanDepot Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.65 million. Research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In other loanDepot news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 36,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $64,851.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other loanDepot news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,255,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,914.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 36,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $64,851.03. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,588.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

