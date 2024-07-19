LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 5,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 317.96%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveWire Group

In other news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $33,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

