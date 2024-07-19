Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $209.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.7 %

LECO opened at $205.49 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $336,627,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.