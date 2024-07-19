LimeWire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $85.39 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $85.39 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,775,387 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 289,775,387.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.29377535 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $3,595,130.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

