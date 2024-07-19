Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Issues Earnings Results

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,585. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $1,149,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,213,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,892,824.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LBRT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

