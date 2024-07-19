Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 1,346,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 772,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 136,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 168,771 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 538.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

