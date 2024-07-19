Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 1,346,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 772,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
