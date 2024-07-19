Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

LXEO stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,364,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198,281 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Further Reading

