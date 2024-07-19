Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $240.00 at Evercore ISI

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $170.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $177.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 over the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Lennar by 331.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth about $5,592,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

