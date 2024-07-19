Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 24,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 49,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 151,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 64,818 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.