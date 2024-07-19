Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 24,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 49,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%.
Institutional Trading of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.