Leerink Partnrs Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.09. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2026 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.73.

IQV stock opened at $224.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

