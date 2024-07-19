Ledyard National Bank Sells 150 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

