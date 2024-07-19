Ledyard National Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.90. The company had a trading volume of 516,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,028. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

