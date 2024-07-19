Ledyard National Bank Makes New $210,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 749,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

