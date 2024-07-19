Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,562,000 after buying an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,841.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWV traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $314.68. 99,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,376. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.21 and its 200-day moving average is $294.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.