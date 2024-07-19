Ledyard National Bank Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 354,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.37. 5,996,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.