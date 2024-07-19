Ledyard National Bank Has $1.16 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 828,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,011,000 after purchasing an additional 163,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Price Performance
Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.65. 1,596,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.01. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
