Ledyard National Bank Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after buying an additional 6,215,366 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,816 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,342,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after acquiring an additional 152,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,742,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 121,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,392,000 after purchasing an additional 106,242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VPL traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. 245,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,662. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $77.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

