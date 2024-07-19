Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.0 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.87. 1,030,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,155. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.